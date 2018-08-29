Bowie News moves up deadline for Sept. 5 edition

The Bowie News will have a 5 p.m. Thursday deadline for the Sept. 5 edition of the News.

All news and advertising items should be in by that deadline to ensure their inclusion. The News office will be closed Monday.

The city offices of Saint Jo, Nocona and Bowie will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday, along with the Montague County offices at the courthouse and annex. The post office also will be closed.