Bowie, Nocona volleyball face off; Lady Indians prevail

Bowie and Nocona traveled to Lewisville this past weekend to participate in the Nike ASC/LISD Classic volleyball tournament.

While both teams had a tough go of it during pool play, the district rivals did well enough during bracket play to meet in the championship game of the silver bracket, with the Lady Indians coming out on top.

Nocona played three other teams in their pool on Friday. Callisburg, a state qualifier from last year was in their pool as well as the competitive Celina and Commerce. The Lady Indians lost against all three in straight sets, with

Coach Tiffany Clay feeling like they had their best chance at getting a win against Commerce but made too many unforced errors, losing 25-21 and 25-22.

This put them in the silver bracket on Saturday with their first opponent the Weatherford junior varsity team. Nocona turned things around and mopped up the junior varsity squad in straight sets, winning 25-16 and 25-22.

Their next game was against Iowa Park, a team they beat in their opening games of the season just four days previous. They showed nothing had changed since then as the Lady Indians won dominantly in straight sets, taking both by the score 25-16.

This put them in the silver bracket championship game, where they were going to play district rival Bowie.

The Lady Rabbits had a similar path getting to the championship game. With Anna and Godley in their pool on Friday, Bowie had their chances to beat both teams. Both games went to three sets, but unfortunately the Lady Rabbits lost the third set heartbreakingly by two points to Anna and could not get anything going in the third against Godley.

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.