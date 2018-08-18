Bowie School Trustees to meet at 7 p.m. Monday

Bowie School Trustees are expected to put the final touches on the 2018-19 budget when they meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The regular board meeting was moved to a later time due to Meet the Teacher night.

A budget workshop is schedule as the board will examine possible salary scenarios prepared by Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek. He was directed by the board to prepare a few options for consideration, following last week’s meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present the campus and district accountability summaries released last week, while the principals will discuss the start of the school year and student handbook addendums.

The majority of action items center on annual activities including the designation of hazardous bus routes for the year, the appraisal calendar and appraisers, test day waiver, board policy and calling the board election for November.

A closed session is set with personnel and safety plan the topics for discussion. Any action would be taken back in open session.