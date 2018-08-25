Bowie volleyball wins home opener

Even with the season two and half weeks old, the Bowie Lady Rabbits played their first home game Tuesday night as they were tested by Millsap.

Fresh off a tough Glen Rose tournament where the Lady Rabbits played in the gold bracket, Bowie needed a tough match to keep sharp heading into their final tournament this weekend against bigger schools at Argyle.

The Lady Rabbits started the first set gaining an early 7-3 lead, but Millsap fought back to tie the score at 15-15. The Lady Bulldogs had a slight 21-19 lead winding down the first set, but Bowie was able to end the set strong, going on a 6-1 run to pull out the 25-22 win in the first set.

The second set started off with both teams exchanging blows. Millsap held a slight 8-7 lead, but then went on a 12-3 run on the strength of their service game as the Lady Rabbits had an issue trying to make that first pass and mounting any kind of offense.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 20-10 lead and it seemed like the set was a lost cause. Bowie made a valiant effort to come back, making Millsap have to take a timeout to make sure the Lady Rabbits did not gain too much momentum. Bowie ended up coming up short as the Lady Bulldogs ended up winning the set 25-19, but the momentum gained from making the set close ended up bleeding into the next one.

The beginning of the third set was similar to the second. This time the Lady Rabbits small 8-7 lead blossomed into a 19-11 lead due to good serves. Bowie did not let Millsap have any chance of coming back, scoring six straight points to close the set with a strangely one sided 25-11 win to put the Lady Rabbits up 2-1.

After strangely one sided second and third sets by both teams, the fourth set went back to a back and forth affair. The Lady Bulldogs had a small 8-7 lead before the score was tied 15-15. Millsap had a 4-1 five point run to give themselves a 19-16 lead as the set was winding down. With the Lady Bulldogs needing to win the set to force a fifth and final set, a three point lead late seemed huge.

Bowie got themselves going and even with Millsap calling a timeout to try and disrupt the momentum, the Lady Rabbit were one point away from winning in regulation 24-23. The Lady Bulldogs got the next point and the teams traded points as they were tied at 25-25. Bowie was able to secure the next two points to win the set 27-25 and the match 3-1.

