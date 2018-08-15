Burn ban flags to fly in county

Montague County will join forces with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas A&M AgriLife in the joint burn ban flag project. County Agent Justin Hansard said the large maroon flags would be flown when a burn ban is in place as an additional visual warning to citizens. He has gotten one to almost all the schools and he is working on ones for the volunteer fire departments. Any group or organization that may like one can contact the AgriLife Extension office to buy one for $45.

