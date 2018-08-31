Chlorine burnout to begin for Bowie water system

The annual “chlorine burnout” will begin on Sept. 1 and run 30 days within the City of Bowie’s water system.

Public Works Director Dean Grant said customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues with the water during this period as the treatment system changes disinfectant.

The city water treatment plan uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines.Grant explained over a period of time those ingredients build up in the system and it takes a change to straight chlorine across 28 days to clear it out.

At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal.