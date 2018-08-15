City manager makes aggressive moves with budget proposal; draws citizen anger

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A revised City of Bowie budget proposal was presented to the city council Monday night drawing anger from some of the citizens present and turning the meeting into more of a screaming match than a discussion.

City Manager Bert Cunningham reported they made a mad dash to get the budget proposal to the council Monday putting in the latest figures along with his recommendations; however, he added there is still additional information that may be added.

On the job less than six months, Cunningham came out aggressive in his first budget recommending the city borrow almost $2 million to undertake several major capital repairs and improvements, along with purchasing needed equipment to get many of those repairs done more efficiently.

“The decision you will be making during the next two weeks is: Do we want to keep kicking the same old can down the road or be aggressive to try and do something to bring the city up to speed on water and sewer lines, and its streets?” said Cunningham.

