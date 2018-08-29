City of Bowie accepts offer for highway property

While budgetary items dominated Monday’s Bowie City Council session, there also was unanimous action on the sale of nearly 10 acres of land along U.S. 287 and employee evaluations.

Last month, Mayor Gaylynn Burris was directed to negotiate an offer on the 9.59 acres at U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125.

Monday night after a brief seven minute executive session the council voted to accept the offer of $339,500 from Aradi Holdings. That acceptance will now be forwarded to the company for its consideration.

The city purchased the land in the summer of 2014 for $178,840 with thoughts of building a new city complex, but the idea could never gain traction with citizens or city finances.

A third and final executive session addressed the annual evaluations of the city manager, city secretary and municipal judge, which are the positions filled by the council. Back in open session the council approved a motion to approve a pay increase for the three employees similar to what was budgeted for the others.