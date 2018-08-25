County football teams play final scrimmages before first game

Bowie

Bowie scrimmaged City View at home and by the end of the night had picked up enough momentum for everyone to feel good about themselves, having persevered through a slow start. The Jackrabbits dominated the second half of the scrimmage, scoring more touchdowns and making more big plays on the nights for the team to finish strong.For Coach Dylan Stark he saw good things and above all was glad he escaped the scrimmage with no major injuries, but would have liked his team to play better at the beginning.

“We’ve got to be able to start when it’s time to go,” Stark said. “We need a better start. We need to be able to get off the field on third down. I was proud how our kids played.”

Bowie opens the season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at home against Godley.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians traveled to Petrolia on Thursday night.

With the drop in competition from the first scrimmage against Windthorst, Coach Brad Keck looked at other things besides the success his team had on the field.

“I thought we made fewer mistakes than we made the first week,” Keck said. “Our energy level was a little higher. We did some pretty good things offensively and defensively that I thought were good and obviously there are still some things we need to fix.”

One of the main issues Keck wants worked out was what he felt like unnecessary penalties, two of which brought back would be touchdowns.

Still, Keck feels like things went according to plan for him. Like a lot of coaches, Keck makes sure to not tip his hand to any future opponents by keeping certain players, formations and adjustments limited in a scrimmage that will not count towards anything.

The Indians open their season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Boyd.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears traveled to Vernon Northside on Thursday in their final scrimmage.

Coach Gordon Williams liked what he saw from the team, especially when comparing to where the team was last year at this time.

On the night the Bears had four scoring plays, with three coming on the ground and one through the air.

“We are so much more physical than we were last year,” Williams said. “We were able to run the ball and we were able to stop them from running, which were two of the main things I was looking for.”

While things were looking up, no scrimmage goes off without a hitch. One thing Williams wants to fix are some of the mechanical things they can control.

“In six-man, there are a lot of pitches and handoffs that go into plays and we had too many plays where we failed to execute those and they ended up being drive killing plays for us,” Williams said.

Gold-Burg opens the season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at home against Notre Dame.

