Craig Allen Tully

January 7, 1961 – August 20, 2018

MONTAGUE – Craig Allen Tully, 57, died on Aug. 20, 2018 in Dallas, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 24 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg with Ronnie Lawson officiating.

Tully was born on Jan. 7, 1961 in Houston to Lloyd Howard Tully and Shirley Yvonne Hall. He attended MacArthur High School. On Sept. 3, 1998 he married Deena Smith in Liberty. He worked as a machinist until his retirement in 1999.

He is survived by his wife Deena Tully; children, James Meadors, Hershel Tully, Vernon Tully, Brenda Tully and Kelly Tully; mother, Shirley Tully; brothers, Vernon and Michael Tully; sister, Jamie Lynn and four nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.