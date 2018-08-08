Deadline to register child for school supplies is Aug. 10

The deadline to sign a child up for school supplies through Bowie Gives Back is quickly approaching as students must be registered by Aug. 10.

Bowie Gives Back provides as many as 150 filled backpacks to local youngsters each August to help students kick off a successful school year. The program provides school supplies and backpacks to students in need, relying 100 percent on support from the community in the form of financial gifts, sponsorships and donations of products and services.

Those in need of school supplies must sign up their child to receive a backpack filled with everything they need to start the school year off right by Aug. 10. Signups are available at Advanced Rehab, 700 U.S. Hwy 287; The Bowie Mission, 201 E. Greenwood; Central Baptist Church, 710 W. Wise St.; Happy Hearts Preschool, 317 W. Pecan St., or you can contact Meghan Nored at 940-366-5520.

Handouts will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16.

If you would like to donate school supplies or money, drop off locations are available at the same locations as sign ups. Checks may be made out to: Bowie Gives Back, 1750 State Hwy 101 in Bowie.

Items still desperately needed for Bowie Gives Back include jumbo glue sticks, regular glue sticks, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, gallon Ziplock baggies, snack size Ziplock baggies, plastic supply boxes, liquid glue, quart size Ziplock baggies, watercolors, paper folders with pocket and no brads, Kleenex, post it notes, composition notebooks, packs of pencil top erasers, four packs black dry erase markers, 24 pack crayons, eight count markers bold color, red grading pen packs, high school boy backpacks, map colors, black or blue pen packs and calculators.