Diet and exercise series offered at Montague

This is the time of year when everyone seems to be saying to themselves, “maybe I should start exercising or dieting.”

Just in time for any new resolutions of a healthy lifestyle, the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office is launching “Step Up & Scale Down,” a new 12-week weight management program to help the public in their efforts.

The series will kick off Aug. 31 at Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room.

Classes will be at noon for 12 consecutive Fridays. The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, weekly challenge to “stay the course,” Dinner Tonight! healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner. The Step Up & Scale Down program is based on the United States Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan. “Step Up & Scale Down is a researched-based program that has proven success in weight management and building healthy lifestyle habits,” Melanie said.

Cost for the 12-week program is $40, which includes all course materials.

Pre-registration is available until Aug. 17 online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/SUSD.

More information at stepupscaledown.org.

