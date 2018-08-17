Donald E. Haney

October 7, 1942 – August 12, 2018

SAINT JO – Donald E. Haney, 75, died on Aug. 12, 2018 in Muenster, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1942 in Nocona to Elzie M Haney and Edith Allen Haney. Haney attended school at Nocona ISD and enlisted into the Air Force in December 1960 and retired on Sept. 30, 1981. He married Obie Lee Graham of Saint Jo on June 1, 1963. They have two children, Donald E. Haney Jr. and Dustin Graham Haney.

Haney completed his GED in the Air Force while holding a job as an inventory management specialist in the logistics division. During his military career he was stationed with his family at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Right-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, served one year in Vietnam, Altus Air Force Base in Altus, Oklahoma, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. During his Air Force career, he received awards, including three commendations medals with Oak Leaf Clusters and TAC Com Area, Supply Man of the Year.

After retiring from the Air Force, he moved his family back to Montague County where he and his wife purchased the Saint Jo Dairy Queen. He was active in the Booster Club, a pervious member of the Saint Jo ISD School Board and a member of First Baptist Church of Saint Jo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Edith; his sister, Margie and his son, Donnie.

He is survived by his wife, Obie Lee Haney, Saint Jo; son, Dustin, Saint Jo; two grandchildren; sisters, Wanda McNatt, Nocona, Janey Price, Austin and Virginia Westergern, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 638, Saint Jo, TX 76265.