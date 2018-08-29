Electric rates to see ‘significant’ reduction in Bowie

By BARBARA GREEN

City of Bowie utility customers will be happy to know some relief is coming for electric costs as the city council announced a reduction in rates with Bryan Texas Utilities which will bring a residential reduction of at least 25 percent to citizens.

The reduction will bring the cost per kilowatt hour down from 15.17 cents to 11 cents.

Monday’s Bowie City Council meeting opened with a 45-minute executive session to discuss public power utilities’ competitive matters.

Returning to open session a unanimous vote was taken to accept the proposed BTU decrease in bulk power costs. The vote brought applause from a few members of the audience.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the negotiations with the company have been underway for more than a year and a half, and were finalized about two weeks ago.

