First county tax rate hearing Monday before commissioners

Montague County Commissioners will conduct the first of two public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 27, just before the regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the courthouse annex.

The court is considering a tax rate of .55 cents per $100 in property value, which is the same amount as last year. Despite being the same amount, it is still consider a tax increase because it is higher than the effective rate of .5440 cents, which the rate needed to generate the same tax revenue as the prior year.

The proposed tax rate breaks down as follows: .3865 cents for the general fund; .1202 for road and bridge; .0005 for Farm-to-Market Right-of-Way; .0255 for indigent health and .0173 for the annex debt service, all creating a total of .55 cents.

The second public hearing will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5. The public hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal 2018-19 will be at 8:45 on Sept. 10.

Other topics

Commissioners will consider whether or not to continue the ban on all outdoor burning. The ban has been in place since July 23.

Doug Shaw, general manager of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, will make a presentation.

Sheriff and constable fees will be considered, along with a replat for a pair of lots in Silver Lakes Ranch, phase seven.

A map contract with Liberty marketing will be discussed along with a request for precinct one to enter the Tom Cicillini property on Pitman Hollow Road.