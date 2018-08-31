Flo “Reba” Patterson

November 12, 1930 – August 30, 2018

BELLEVUE – Flo “Reba” Patterson, 87, passed away on Aug. 30, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Bellevue Church of Christ with Ray Wells and Craig Barnes officiating.

Burial will follow at the Bellevue Cemetery.

Reba was born on Nov. 12, 1930 in Bellevue to Wilmer E. and Belvia May (McGhee) Dean. She married Gene Patterson on Dec. 10, 1949 in Wichita Falls. They were married 67 years before Gene’s passing in 2017.

Reba was a homemaker and a caretaker for her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and the time spent with her grandchildren and their activities. Reba will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Patterson; and brothers, Eldon and Wayne Dean.

Reba is survived by her daughter, Teresa Davis and husband Keith; two grandchildren, Laura MacTavish, and Blake Davis and wife Kassie; and great grandchildren, Carter and Emma Davis, and Olivia and Ian MacTavish.

Should friends desire, memorial can be made in honor of Reba to the Bellevue Ex-student Scholarship Fund or the Bellevue Cemetery Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.

Paid publication