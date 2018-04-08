Food, fashion aid children’s charities

Like to shop? Like to eat? Well, Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter is giving those who enjoy fashion and food an opportunity to do both while also raising money for North Texas non-profit organizations that support children in need.

The SCC-Texas Chapter will feature a pair of August events beginning with the “Kendra Gives Back Party” at the Kendra Scott store in Southlake Town Center on Aug. 9 and culminating with the Chefs in the Fast Lane presented by the City of Roanoke at Texas Motor Speedway on Aug. 12.

“We are incredibly excited about these two events and the potential financial support they will generate for our local non-profit groups,” said Marissa Chaney, executive director of the SCC-Texas Chapter. “We are proud to be connected with Kendra Scott and all the amazing philanthropic work that she and her company do as well as host what is sure to be a very fun and tasty competition with some of the area’s top chefs.”

On Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m., the Kendra Scott store located at 321 Grand Avenue West in Southlake will donate 20 percent of its sales revenue during this timeframe to the SCC-Texas Chapter.

Purchases must be made in store or over the phone; online orders will not be accepted as this fundraiser is a store-specific contribution.

Kendra Scott, who opened her first retail store in Austin in 2010, has created a brand and culture that authentically values giving back and making a positive difference in the community. The Kendra Scott company maintains a focus on its customers and the causes close to their hearts, abiding by the mantra “What Matters to You, Matters to Us.”

The Chefs in the Fast Lane presented by the City of Roanoke will be Aug. 12, from 3-6 p.m. in the Luxury Suites at Texas Motor Speedway. This cooking competition has local chefs and restaurants serving their gourmet creation of choice in sample sizes to attendees. At the close of the event, all guests will get to vote for their favorite chef, who will be crowned the 2018 Chefs in the Fast Lane champion and be given a trophy to display in their restaurant for the year.

The event also will have a silent auction that includes packages and other items donated by the participating chefs. The participating chefs scheduled to compete are Chris Fersch (Billy Bob’s Texas), Ken Patrick (Ken Patrick Spice Rubs and Food Network champion), Alex Ayala (The Owner’s Box), Lincoln Engstrom (Levy Restaurants at Texas Motor Speedway) and Erika Bridges (Confections in Cake).

Tickets to attend the event are $75 each or $125 for a pair.

Tickets to the competition and all silent auction item proceeds will go directly to the Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

