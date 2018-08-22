Football scrimmages are necessary

What makes watching sports compelling is usually the fact there is a winner and loser.

What happens when there is no outcome from a contest between two opposing sides? You get a scrimmage.

Football teams around the state had their first scrimmage last week after about two weeks of practice. How these teams did is subjective to every coach, player and fan on either side since no score is usually kept during a scrimmage.

Football specifically, each team gets an equal amount of offensive and defensive. Some like to simulate a drive, with the ball moving and the offense having four downs.

Some scrimmages are structured with a static ball placement. Coaches and substitutions stand behind the play instead of the on the sideline, ready to correct a player in-between plays of a blown assignment that tends to pop up.

Football is a sport that takes a lot of preparation just to get to the point to play a scrimmage. Just lining up correctly and not jumping offsides takes a supreme level of organization amongst a group of 11 players and it takes all of two weeks for players to learn a number of formations, plays and assignments with any level of depth.

Inter-squad scrimmages against overmatched junior varsity squads are spread throughout every practice, but players fall into a routine playing against the same players every day. After the first week, players on both sides of the equation know how their individual battles against the other will go 90 percent of the time.

Competing against new players, you do not have to feel sorry about hitting as hard as you can and hopefully more on your level is the draw in a scrimmage for players. For coaches, the number one thing they are hoping for is leaving the scrimmage with their team healthy.

