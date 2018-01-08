Forestburg football expecting to thrive after dropping a division

It is a different looking schedule for Forestburg football this season and a different looking team.

Gone are some valuable multi-year starters and Coach Tommy Tritz from the 8-3 team last year and in is new Coach Kyler Roach.

The Longhorns get the benefit of moving down a division, competing in 1A division II after competing the last two years in a division I district.

With this move also comes the change of a smaller district, with only Gold-Burg and Fannindel making up a three-team district. Only two of the three teams are making the playoffs.

With district play only taking up the last two weeks of the season instead of at least half or more of the season, it means Forestburg will have quite the pre-district schedule to make sure they are ready for those two games.

They start the season off against Gainesville Lone Star North, a 1A division I team that will be making the transition from 11-man football to six-man. Next they will play Christ Academy out of Wichita Falls who do not have a district.

The Longhorns will play rival Saint Jo twice during pre-district play, with the first game being at home in the third week and the second game being at Saint Jo in their last game before district play starts in week nine.

Forestburg’s first road game will be in week four at Denton Calvary, a private school who is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season.

They will host old district opponent Newcastle in week five, a team they were able to beat easily last year 65-18, but returns most of their team. The same is true for week six opponent Savoy, except that game is on the road before week seven brings with it the bye week.

