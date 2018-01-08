Forestburg rodeo starts Aug. 10-11

The Forestburg rodeo is coming up at the same time as the watermelon festival, starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 10-11.

Big L Rodeo Company out of Rubottom, OK will be producing the rodeo while the Forestburg Riding Club will be hosting it. Anyone wishing to compete may sign up.

Events will include saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, junior barrels, team roping, breakaway roping and double mugging.

All event entry fees will be $50 except for junior barrels, which will cost $30. Team roping, double mugging and both barrel races will have jackpot winners on both nights. Mutton bustin’ will start off events each night.

Events will be open to anyone who wants to sign up. People can sign up by calling 580-276-7151 between 5-10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

