Forestburg Watermelon Festival, Riding Club Rodeo kicks off

Forestburg, one of Montague County’s oldest communities, celebrates the “Gift of family,” as the theme for the 38th annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 11.

Presented by the Forestburg Community Service Club the festival offers activities for the entire family. The Forestburg Riding Club also presents its two-night rodeo Aug. 10-11 in conjunction with the festival.

The day opens with vendor booths providing a variety of items from which to shop on Saturday morning.

Montague County Veteran’s Services will have an outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist any veterans and their families with obtaining benefits.

A Country Kitchen and Crafts Store will open at 9 a.m. at LifeChurch2:42. The popular salsa contest returns. To participate just bring a minimum of two pints of homemade salsa to the location before 10:30 a.m. to enter the contest. The winner will be selected by popular vote, so make sure and to stop in for a taste and vote.

Also don’t miss a free slice of the sweet and juicy local watermelon. You also can purchase homemade ice cream in a variety of flavors in front of the Forestburg Methodist Church.

Official events start at 10:30 a.m. with a parade leaving from the school parking lot and traveling through downtown. To submit an entry in the parade, email forestburgwf@gmail.com or call or text Charley Lanier at 214-449-8737.

After the parade enjoy a barbecue lunch of brisket, pork loin, vegetables, dessert and drink prepared and served by local cooks will be at the community center. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for age 12 and under.

The Forestburg Riding Club presents the “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” on Aug. 11-12.

Rodeo events start with mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. each night, followed by the rodeo events at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

The 2017 Forestburg Rodeo Queen Kaylee Choate will pass her crown to one of three candidates: Cheyenne Smith, Cassidy Wilson or Madison Braden. The 2017 Princess Kate Dill will pass her crown to the sole princess contestant Ainsley Goodin.

