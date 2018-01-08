Friday night drags name summer series winners

Chance Brackeen completed a rare undefeated season en route to being crowned one of seven division champions in the final week of the 10th anniversary season of Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brackeen, of Saginaw, drove his 2015 Ford Mustang to victory in each of the six weeks of competition to capture the Reunion Tower GeO-Dec Bandit Division championship. He was one of four drivers that had clinched their division prior to last week’s season finale while three of the divisions were settled that evening of the summer amateur racing series.

The Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman, Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Modified and Texas Harley-Davidson Super Car divisions were all decided by the eventual champion winning the final week of competition to secure the title.

Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags, which has spent the last 10 years promoting legal street racing at the speedway in an effort to provide a safer alternative off public roadways in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, had more than 900 unique competitors and close to 29,000 spectators visit Texas Motor Speedway during the past six weeks. The number of unique competitors established a record for the program while the crowd count was just shy of the record set in 2017.

“I was really impressed with not only the amount of cars we had competing each week, but the amount of support they were being shown by our incredible fans,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “I think that’s a testament to the quality of the product these competitors are able to showcase. This program only continues to grow and I’m already looking forward to what’s to come in 2019.”

To see the full list of season winners in each category, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.