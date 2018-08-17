GED, ESL program on Aug. 21

Region 9 will have a high school equivalency and English as a second language information event from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Bowie High School, 341 U.S. Hwy. 287, at entrance five, computer room two.

This quick information session will share basic information about the GED® test, the classes, and will answer any other questions you have about the Region 9 Adult Education and Literary program.

For more information call Region 9 at 940-322-6928 or visit www.esc9.net.