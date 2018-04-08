Golf tournament raising money for kid’s shoes

The Bowie Rotary Club will have its seventh annual Happy Feet Classic Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Twisted Oaks Golf Course.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The three man scramble format will start at 8:30 a.m.

This the perfect excuse you need to play golf for a cause.

The cost per player is $65 and includes: Golf fees, cart, range balls, lunch from Dos Chiles, three golf balls, rotary towel, two raffle tickets for the 50/50 prize, door prizes and one mulligan. The club is also looking for tee box and hole sponsorships. Holes sponsors are $100 and Tee box sponsor $50. Call Randy West 940-636-9753, any Rotary Club member or call Twisted Oaks Golf Course at 940-872-4000.

