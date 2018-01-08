Hall of Fame fishers seeking nominations

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for next year’s hall of fame winners through Nov. 1, 2018.

“Since 1997, the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame has recognized 34 outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to Texas fishing,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “There are undoubtedly many, many more who deserve recognition for their efforts. Please help raise their profile by nominating them for the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the 10 members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations in Texas freshwater fishing.

Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact.

The winners will be announced in Spring 2019 and will be presented with their awards in a special ceremony during Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament held May 2-6, 2019.

“This year we were thrilled to formally induct our 2018 winners on stage at one of the most exciting bass fishing events in Texas,” Kessler said. “We are excited to continue that tradition moving forward, and we look forward to reviewing all of this year’s nominations and welcoming the winners on stage surrounded by Texas fishing fans and professionals again next year.”

The most recent inductees to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame include Shannon Tompkins and Lake Fork Sportsman’s Association in 2018; and Bobby Whiteside and Gulf States Toyota in 2017. Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.

