Big party to celebrate event

Bowie’s Second Monday Trade Days celebrates its 125th anniversary with a weekend full of activities Aug. 11-12.

Second Monday Trade Days was launched in August 1882 as stockmen from Montague, Clay and Wise Counties conceived the need for a central market. Bowie was selected as a central point and the second Monday of the month picked as the weekend with the first event in August, 1893.

The initial gathering was on a vacant area of land adjoining the north side of Montague Street. A large livestock barn was located at the corner of Montague and Smythe Streets convenient to the trade yard also was used. Work horses and mules constituted the trade offerings for many years.

Vendors also set up along the railroad tracks that ran through downtown. It originally was the monthly trip to town for many country folks and a place for business and socializing.

The offerings grew as the consumer’s needs changed. The event grew, evolved and eventually moved to Pelham Park and became a city operation on May 14, 1976.

The 125th birthday celebration will have a western theme with gunfighters, western music, a car show and more.

All activities are free except those noted with a fee. There also will be many giveaways during the day. Food vendors will be on hand selling food on the grounds.

