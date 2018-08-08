Historical marker for Pelham Park, City of Bowie to be unveiled Saturday

During the Second Monday 125th Celebration, a pair of Texas Historical Markers obtained by the Amity Club of Bowie will be unveiled on Aug. 11 honoring the history of Pelham Park, originally home to a local Confederate veterans camp and now home to trade days, and one for the City of Bowie.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Pelham Park Street entry to the community center. The public is invited to attend. The historical markers were obtained by the Amity Club of Bowie.

Bowie was incorporated in 1883 arising from a tent city created along the railroad line. Its history reflects the era of western development as settlers made their way west searching for a better life.

As the town developed churches and schools were created, governance was established along with law and order and soon there was a thriving downtown. The community was growing and one of the founding fathers welcomed anyone to meet on the corner of his property in a beautiful grove of trees.

Confederate Captain John J. Carter purchased 160 acres in 1878 and he allowed veterans of the Confederate Army to meet on his land which was located near what was a new cemetery, E. Following Carter’s death in 1882, his wife, Charlotte Jane permitted the veterans to continue using the land.

