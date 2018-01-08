Interim coach in for MSU soccer

Michael Meachum, who served as the associate head coach and assistant coach for the last seven seasons under the legendary Doug Elder, will lead Midwestern State University of Texas into the 2018 season as interim head soccer coach.

Elder announced his retirement effective at the end of August earlier this week.

“I thank (MSU Texas) President (Dr. Suzanne) Shipley and (Athletic Director) Kyle Williams for not only trusting in coach Elder in his recommendation for me, but having their own trust in what I can bring not only to the soccer program but to the university as a whole,” Meachum said.

The Mustangs have been nothing short of exception during Meachum’s tenure on campus. MSU Texas is a combined 103-19-13 (.811) since the start of the 2011 season which includes six NCAA Division II postseason appearances and a pair of unbeaten regular seasons.

“Michael has proven he is ready to be a head coach,” MSU Texas Athletic Director Kyle Williams said. “He has been here at MSU for seven years and each year Michael continues to grow. He has become a great listener and a great student of the game. Michael deserves a shot at the position and we look forward to him continuing the great MSU soccer tradition. Congratulations to Michael, Meagan, Hadley and Hayden.”

Meachum has shown a penchant for recruiting mixing talent from across Texas adding the diversity with international flavor resulting in 15 United Soccer Coaches’ All-Americans, eight D2CCA All-Americans, 28 USC all-region selections, 27 D2CCA all-region performers and 18 all-conference picks.

“I am thankful coach Elder put me in a position to take over a program at a university that has meant so much to him and many others,” Meachum said. “Not only has he been a big part of men’s soccer, but the university as well. For him to think that I can help carry the program forward is humbling and exciting at the same time. This means so much to me and my family.”

The coaching staff of Elder, Meachum and student assistant Noah Fazekas earned the United Soccer Coaches’ South Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year honor in 2017 leading the Mustangs to their first unbeaten season in program history at 20-0-1 ending the season in the national quarterfinals.

“My staff and I will work hard each day to make sure you can continue to be proud of our student-athletes and team both on and off the field.”

