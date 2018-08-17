James Miller Ranspot

August 27, 1947 – August 11, 2018

ARCHER CITY – James Miller Ranspot, 70, died on Aug. 11, 2018.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Stoneburg Baptist Church in Stoneburg.

He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Mineral Wells to the son of the late Penix Beckworth and Jimmie Ethlyn Ranspot.

He served in the United States Air Force for a short time before being medically discharged. He worked in the oil field and as a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his son, John Thomas Ranspot; and his parents, Penix and Jimmie Ranspot.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Kennedy, Bellevue and Janis Cox, Jacksboro; son, James Patrick Ranspot, Wichita Falls; four grandsons; six granddaughters; sisters, Deanne Taylor, Keller, Judy Eller, Fort Worth and Nancy Little, Bryson; and a nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.