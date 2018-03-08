Jeremy “Tyson” Vann

August 28, 1977 – July 28, 2018

FORESTBURG – Jeremy “Tyson” Vann, 40, passed away on July 28, 2018 in Saint Jo, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Kendzie officiating.

Tyson was born on Aug. 28, 1977 in Bowie to Tony and Dawna (Boyd) Vann. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 1995. Tyson had worked for POCO Graphite in Decatur and on the family farm in Forestburg. He enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, T.J and Jenny Vann and Amsey and Eula Boyd, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Tyson is survived by his children, Derek, Maddison, Jagger, Dani Lyn and Harper; grandson, Deken Vann; parents, Tony and Dawna Vann, Forestburg; brothers, Toby Vann and wife Candi, Forestburg and Timothy Vann, Duncan, OK; nephews, Taten and Trevor Vann; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication