Joy Yvonne Tipton Zachry

September 28, 1962 – August 19, 2018

NOCONA – Joy Yvonne Tipton Zachry, 55, died on Aug. 19, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Jerry Woods Chapel officiated by the Rev. Dale Berry.

Interment will follow in Spanish Fort Cemetery.

Zachry was born on Sept. 28, 1962 in Nocona to Waymon and Beverly Moody Tipton. She worked as a cook, waitress and caretaker, and was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church.

She is survived by her father, Waymon Tipton; daughter, Kyra Zachry; sister, Rhonda Benton; brother, Jimmy Tipton and three grandchildren, all of Nocona.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.