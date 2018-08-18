Lady Bulldogs win at Forestburg

County foes Prairie Valley and Forestburg faced off Tuesday night in Longhorn Country to renew an old district rivalry that is no more with the new realignment.

It was the Lady Horn’s opening game of the season that was ruined by the Lady Bullodogs, fresh off a third place finish at their first tournament in Bryson.

The first set did not start off great as Prairie Valley rushed out to an 8-2 lead. Forestburg closed the gap to 9-6, but it was all the Lady Bulldogs after that. They went on a 9-1 run to open the lead up to 18-7. They played even the rest of the way as Prairie Valley won the first set 25-14.

The second set started off competitive. The Lady Bulldogs had a small 8-7 lead before going on a 7-3 run to open up a 15-10 lead. That margin stayed the same mid set as Prairie Valley led 20-15, but was able to end the set strong to win 25-16.

With the Lady Horns down two sets, they needed to come out and play their best to try and extend the game. Forestburg started the third set with leads of 4-1 and 9-6. The Lady Bulldogs tied the score at 10-10 and took the lead shortly thereafter and never looked back. They won the third set 25-14 to take the match overall.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.