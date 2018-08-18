Lady Rabbits win dual Tuesday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got a double dose of competition Tuesday night against Cache and Iowa Park.

The Lady Rabbits won both matches in convincing fashion. Cache had no chance against Bowie as the Lady Rabbits defeated them in straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-9.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 8 kills. Abby Zamzow led the team with 13 assists. Lexi Kirkham and Mackenzie Gresham each had 3 blocks.

Their next match against Iowa Park did not start well. Bowie laid an egg in the first set, losing 25-11. They bounced back to win the next three sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 to win overall 3-1. Davis led the team with 8 kills, Zamzow with 14 assists and Kirkham with 2 blocks.

The Lady Rabbits next game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at home against Millsap.

Unfortunately, the JV White team lost to Iowa Park in two sets 25-15 and 25-12.

Coach Sarah Miller knows her young team is still adjusting to the high school level and having to be taught good habits in order to be good varsity players down the line.

