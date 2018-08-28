Lahoma Fender Allen December 23, 1935 – August 24, 2018

BOWIE – Lahoma Fender Allen, 82, passed away on Aug. 24, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Tony Rogers officiating.

Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery.

Lahoma was born Dec. 23, 1935 in Bowie to Errett T. and Eula Mae (Calhoun) Fender. She married Bill Allen Sr. on Dec. 31, 1955 in Weatherford. She worked as a waitress for many years, as well as Hagger Slacks and Marlin Dress Factory until they closed. She loved to travel, sew and hand embroidery. Lahoma was member of the Southside Baptist Church for 62 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Duke Blue; brothers, Errett Fender Jr., Roscoe Fender, Arthur Duke and Floyd Fender; and great grandson, Justin Cornelison.

Lahoma is survived by her husband, Bill Allen Sr.; children, Linda Troutt, Rusty Allen, Larry Allen, and Cindy Bell and husband Clark; grandchildren, Jamie Cornelison, Tommy Cornelison, Jeremiah Allen and wife Lori, Jennifer Oakley and husband Grant, Gandy Willett and husband Ocie, Kanda Smith and husband Matt, Gabriel Baker, Andy Allen and wife Bri, and Jessica Sibanda and husband James; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Herbert Fender and wife Loretta.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Lahoma to the Southside Baptist Church at 311 W. Wilbarger St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

