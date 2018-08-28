Linda Elaine Fletcher

October 17, 1950 – August 22, 2018

SAINT JO – Linda Elaine Fletcher, 67, died on Aug. 22, 2018.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Nocona Cemetery with Pastor Curt Simmons officiating.

Fletcher was born on Oct. 17, 1950, in Dallas to Stanley and Lois (Hodges) Summers. She graduated from high school in 1969.

She attended Cooke County College where she earned a degree as a licensed vocational nurse in 1984. She worked in Nocona, Saint Jo and Muenster through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim Fletcher.

She is survived by her sons, Lance Morse, Fort Worth and Derrick Morse, Saint Jo; two step-children, Jim Fletcher and Karla Hollis both of Salina, KS; 12 grandchildren and one sister, Sharon Frazier, Sautee Nacoochee, GA.

The family requests in lieu of flowers make donations to the Easy Street Animal Shelter. Donations can be mailed directly to the shelter at P.O. Box 237, Saint Jo, TX.

Arrangements were under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.