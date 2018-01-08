The Amity Club and the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts invite you to the Annual Mad Hatter Tea and Style Show at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson in Bowie.

While enjoying delicacies and teas, patrons will see a style show with models featuring clothing from local merchants.

Tables for the tea will be uniquely decorated by different hostesses. In keeping with the Mad Hatter theme, all who attend are encouraged to wear a hat, eloquent or outrageous.

Tickets are $20 per person, and may be purchased at the Main Street Bowie office at 201-A Walnut Street.

Seating capacity is limited, so advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

All proceeds benefit scholarship funds of both The Amity Club and the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts.

Call 841-0018 or 366-2003 to purchase tickets. The tea is presented by The Amity Club and Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts.