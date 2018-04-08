Memorial Aug. 11 for longest serving 97th District Judge Roger Towery

By BARBARA GREEN

Roger E. Towery, one of the longest-serving district judges in the history of the 97th Judicial District, died Wednesday at his home in Nocona.

District Judge Jack McGaughey said Towery had undergone a kidney transplant last October and was in a Dallas hospital until three weeks ago. Towery’s new kidneys were removed several weeks ago following an infection.

Since coming to office in 1990, the retired district judge had presided over most of the important trials of the last quarter century including the 1996 murder of Waurika teen Heather Rich and the hospital murder by of Vickie Jackson.

He was a widely recognized leader of the state’s judiciary having served as president of the Texas Center for the Judiciary. Since his retirement in 2012, Towery was a visiting judge. He and his wife Ann moved to Nocona in 2012.

“Judge Towery was a man of integrity and compassion who always sought to do justice while adhering strictly to the requirements of the law. Judge’s lawyers and laymen across Texas admired his devotion to duty and to the State of Texas,” said McGaughey.

A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at United Methodist in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

