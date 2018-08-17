Michael Stewart Miller

October 17, 1957 – August 14, 2018

AUSTIN – Michael Stewart Miller, 60, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2018.

A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Mike was born on Oct. 17, 1957 in Opa-loca, FL to Arval and Kathryn Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arval Miller and Kathryn Miller; his step mom, Lily Miller; grandparents, William “Doc” Sullenger and Francis Sullenger, and Thomas Arvil Miller and Virginia Miller; nephews, Charles Daniel Simpson and Randall Ray Simpson Jr. and cousin, Stacie Monique Jones.

He is survived by his sisters, Lynne Miller and husband Raymond Schmer, Bellevue, Kathy Miller and husband David Navarrette, Bowie and Melissa Fuller, Bowie; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all.

