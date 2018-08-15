Midnight Madness creates excitement for players, fans

Midnight Madness football practice around the state took place around the state as Friday night turned to Saturday morning, with two county teams taking part in the tradition.

Bowie and Nocona celebrated the event with their first fully padded and full contact practice as fans came out to watch the event in the wee hours of the morning.

While the tradition has been around for some programs, it did not always signify the first padded practice according to Nocona Coach Brad Keck.

“I think a few schools have done it a lot the first day of two-a-days,” Keck said. “That’s when I used to always hear about it.”

With the advent of social media, the tradition spread to other programs who liked the idea of breaking up the monotony of pre-season practices and what better practice to celebrate on than the first padded practice.

While the practice is past everyone’s bedtimes, the cooler conditions and more celebrated atmosphere leads to kids and coaches to be energized to get pads popping.

“It’s cooler and the kids were pretty excited about it,” Keck said. “It’s under the lights. For us it’s a big deal because we are not on our game field unless it’s game day. For us to be on the game field is a pretty big deal.”

