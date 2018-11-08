Montague County 4-H banquet set Aug. 19

Each year the 4-H youth are recognized for their efforts and accomplishments during the past year across Montague County’s clubs.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be the host for the annual 4-H Awards Banquet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the courthouse annex at Montague.

The county has a registration of more than 170 youngsters in 4-H during 2017-18 and 25 volunteers who help. This year 4-H youth received more than $160,000 in scholarships through the 4-H program.

Parents and youth are invited, as well as special guests who would like to attend. If you are interested in attending RSVP to montague-TX@ag.tamu.edu or call 894-2831 by Aug. 13 to assist with the meal count. Cost is $10 per person.