Montague County volleyball teams compete

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted their first official home game, not counting their hosted tournament, Tuesday night as they took on the Savoy Lady Cardinals. Keeping up with the high expectations is tough, but the Lady Panthers took care of business and won easily in straight sets. The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

Nocona

Coming off of finishing second overall at the Graham Tournament last weekend, the Nocona Lady Indians protected home court against Bonham Tuesday night. The Lady Indians put the smack down to Bonham, winning in straight sets by big margins of 25-11, 25-16, 25-16.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted Perrin-Whit on Tuesday night coming off of their first official tournament at Chico. Unfortunately for the Lady Horns, they could not get their first home win of the season as they lost in straight sets.

The first two sets were troublesome for Forestburg as Perrin-Whit won them by comfortable margins of 25-14 and 25-15.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won on the road Nocona garners three set victory at home Tuesday night as they kept the good early season play going. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Woodson and won on the road in straight sets with scores of 25-18, 25-6, 25-16.

