MSU hires strength coach

Midwestern State University announced the addition of Jeremy Pick as strength and conditioning coach Monday morning prior to the opening of fall camps.

Pick bring 22 years of collegiate experience in the strength and conditioning fields, including stops at Towson University (2009-18) and the University of Oregon (1997-09).

“We are thrilled to add Jeremy as our head strength and conditioning coach,” MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Williams said. “He brings great experience and work ethic and look forward to continuing the tradition and culture that MSU Athletics is known for. Jeremy’s intent is to honor that tradition and seek ways to challenge our present student-athletes as well as future Mustangs. MSU Texas welcomes both Jeremy and Rita Pick to the Mustang family.”

Pick brings a deep athletic background to MSU Texas beginning his career in the state of Illinois first as a wrestling coach at Anna-Jonesboro High School before moving on as an assistant football coach and wrestling mentor at Carbondale Community High School. Pick earned a bachelor of physical education from Greenville (IL.) College in 1992 before obtaining his master degree in exercise physiology in 1994 from Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

