Mustangs rank 11th

Midwestern State University begins the 2018 campaign ranked 11th in the American Football Coaches’ Association Preseason Division II Poll released Monday afternoon.

The Mustangs, who finished their Lone Star Conference best 18th consecutive winning campaign with a 10-1 mark in 2017, were picked to finish second behind Texas A&M-Commerce in the league’s preseason poll last month.

It was the second unbeaten regular season in MSU Texas program history and first since 2011 as the Mustangs rolled to their first playoff win since 2016 with a win over Sioux Falls (SD) last season in the program’s eighth overall trip to the NCAA Division II postseason.

Midwestern also claimed its fourth Lone Star Conference title by sweeping the league with an 8-0 mark including a 47-42 win over then No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce which proved to be the different in the league title.

It’s the 12th straight year in which MSU Texas received mention the AFCA Division II preseason poll and the No. 11 ranking is the second highest for the Mustangs heading into the season as Midwestern carried a No. 4 rating in 2012.

MSU Texas carries a preseason for the third consecutive year as MSU was ranked 14th in 2016 and 24th last season.