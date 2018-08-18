Robbery suspect indicted by grand jury

A total of 19 people received indictments out of the Montague County Grand Jury during its August session this week including a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said the following charges were issued by the panel including one sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Melvin Mark Dewayne Bowling, 39, Nederland, TX, was indicted on two cases for robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with bonds totaling $260,000.

Bowling is accused of the June 14 robbery of the Ultimate Stop, 10343 State Highway 59 south of Montague. The Montague County Sheriff’s office reported the employee was outside at the ice machine when the robber came up behind her wearing a skeleton mask on his face.

He reportedly told the female clerk he was there to rob the store and he had a weapon, which she says she did not see. The man left with cash he had placed in a tool bag as he drove north.

Read the full story on the panel’s August indictment slate in the weekend News.