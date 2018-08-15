Saint Jo finishes runner up

Saint Jo volleyball hosted the team’s first tournament this weekend as the Lady Panthers got some good early season tests under their belt.

Saint Jo first played Alvord and beat them 3-1 with scores of 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 28-26. Bailey Melton led them with 7 kills and Charity Brawner led the team with 20 assists.

The Lady Panthers next played S&S Consolidated and was able to beat them in straight sets 25-15, 27-25, 25-15. Hannah Reyling led the team with 6 kills, Brawner led the team with 15 assists and Bethany Thomas led the team with 8 digs.

This got them to the championship game, where they played Collinsville. Unfortunately, Saint Jo had just finished up their game against S&S Consolidated and were exhausted. Collinsville took advantage and beat the Lady Panthers in straight sets 25-15, 25-9, 25-9.

