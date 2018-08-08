School bells set to ring next week

The start of a new school year is upon us and it appears all eight schools in the Montague County area are starting anywhere from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22.

Bowie Independent School District is the last to start on Aug. 22.

Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. for the elementary and intermediate schools, then 5:30-7 p.m. for the junior high and senior high schools.

Meet the Jackrabbits will be at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Nocona ISD will begin school on Aug. 16. Elementary meet the teacher will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Middle school meet the teacher is 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Fish Camp at the high school is 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 13. Schedule pick up for the high school students is: 1-3:30 p.m., Aug. 10 for seniors; Aug. 13, same time for juniors and Aug. 14, sophomores, same time; and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 for all other students.

Meet the Indians will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Jack Crain Stadium.

Saint Jo ISD will have its meet the teacher on Aug. 16 with the elementary from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. for the junior and senior high schools. Drop off supplies and pick up schedules.

New student registration is 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Aug. 15. First day of school is Aug. 20.

Meet the Panthers will include a watermelon social this year starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Harley Sewell Football Field. A football scrimmage follows that evening.

Gold-Burg will have Welcome Back Bear Night on Aug. 16. Meet the teacher will be from 6-7 p.m. followed by a Meet the Bears pep rally from 7-7:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 20.

Forestburg ISD starts the year first on Aug. 15. Meet the teacher will be 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 13. Meet the Longhorns will be from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Montague School opens the year Aug. 20. Its meet the teacher night is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Prairie Valley ISD will have Meet the Bulldogs and teachers night on Aug. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. Afterward everyone can meet the teachers until 7 p.m. First day of school will be on Aug. 16.

Bellevue ISD opens the year on Aug. 14. Meet the teachers will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.