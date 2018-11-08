Second Monday 125th anniversary schedule of events

All activities free unless noted with a fee.

August 11

• Piston Head Car Show: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in front of rodeo arena.

• Francis McCarty with the Montague County Historical Commission, historical

information, community center gym.

• Bowie Booster Club selling popcorn, community center gym.

• Mark Stagg performing as Festus 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., center grounds.

• Unveiling of two Texas Historical Markers for Pelham Park and City of Bowir,

provided by The Amity Club, Pelham Street entry to the center, at 10 a.m.

• Heroes of the Old West: Three shows, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. rodeo

arena. See authentically dressed characters like Wyatt Earp and Doc

Holliday, present an old-west show complete with gun fights.

• Marlow Gunfighters perform a gun fight every hour all day, park area.

• K.R. Wood Camp Cookie Productions: K.R. Wood Quartet performs cowboy

and western music, three shows, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., community center

gym

• Kiddie Korral with Stick Horse Rodeo, Rope a Steer and Twirl A Rope,

8 a.m.- 5 p.m., grassy area near front of community center.

• Authentic chuck wagon with dutch oven cooking, all day, east side

community center.

• Guitars for Heroes band, 3:30 p.m., community center gym.

• J.R. Mc Nutt: 6 p.m., community center gym.

• Monte Dawson: 8 p.m., community center gym.

• Dunking booth featuring Police Chief Guy Green, Joseph Stark and Ray Jones

and Bowie Rural Fire Dept. Park area

• Pony rides, $5 in animal section, booths 14-15.

• Once Upon a Party face painting and games, inside the community center.

Aug . 12

• Mark Staggs, Cowboy Church: 10:30 a.m., community center.

• Kelby Hodges and the Moonlight Bandits: 2:30 p.m., community center gym.

• Prize drawing for the 125th celebration quilt and lamps. Raffle tickets $1 each,

six for $5, 12 for $10, 18 for $15 or 25 for $20. The drawing will be at 2 p.m.

on Sunday. You don’t have to be present to win.

• Lots of give-a-ways throughout the day. Second Monday food vendors will

be selling food on site.