Second Monday 125th anniversary schedule of events

All activities free unless noted with a fee.
August 11
• Piston Head Car Show: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in front of rodeo arena.
• Francis McCarty with the Montague County Historical Commission, historical
information, community center gym.
• Bowie Booster Club selling popcorn, community center gym.
• Mark Stagg performing as Festus 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., center grounds.
• Unveiling of two Texas Historical Markers for Pelham Park and City of Bowir,
provided by The Amity Club, Pelham Street entry to the center, at 10 a.m.
• Heroes of the Old West: Three shows, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. rodeo
arena. See authentically dressed characters like Wyatt Earp and Doc
Holliday, present an old-west show complete with gun fights.
• Marlow Gunfighters perform a gun fight every hour all day, park area.
• K.R. Wood Camp Cookie Productions: K.R. Wood Quartet performs cowboy
and western music, three shows, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., community center
gym
• Kiddie Korral with Stick Horse Rodeo, Rope a Steer and Twirl A Rope,
8 a.m.- 5 p.m., grassy area near front of community center.
• Authentic chuck wagon with dutch oven cooking, all day, east side
community center.
• Guitars for Heroes band, 3:30 p.m., community center gym.
• J.R. Mc Nutt: 6 p.m., community center gym.
• Monte Dawson: 8 p.m., community center gym.
• Dunking booth featuring Police Chief Guy Green, Joseph Stark and Ray Jones
and Bowie Rural Fire Dept. Park area
• Pony rides, $5 in animal section, booths 14-15.
• Once Upon a Party face painting and games, inside the community center.
Aug . 12
• Mark Staggs, Cowboy Church: 10:30 a.m., community center.
• Kelby Hodges and the Moonlight Bandits: 2:30 p.m., community center gym.
• Prize drawing for the 125th celebration quilt and lamps. Raffle tickets $1 each,
six for $5, 12 for $10, 18 for $15 or 25 for $20. The drawing will be at 2 p.m.
on Sunday. You don’t have to be present to win.
• Lots of give-a-ways throughout the day. Second Monday food vendors will
be selling food on site.
