Sheriff’s office investigating discovery of a body

Officers from the Montague County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Nocona woman whose body was discovered in the driveway of an Oak Shores home northeast of Lake Nocona Monday.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the woman was identified late this week as Teresa Starnes of Nocona.

The original call came to the sheriff’s office came in about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 for an unattended death. Investigators Ethan Romine and Aaron Brandle responded to the 1700 block of Oak Shores Road, where they found the body in the yard.

Read the full story in the weekend News.