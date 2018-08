It’s time to bid farewell to the lazy days of summer at the local pools.

The Bowie City Pool has scheduled its final day for public swimming from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 11. Water aerobics will continue from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, along with pool party rental.

In Nocona the last day for the pool, operated by the school district, is Aug. 10.