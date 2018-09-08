Tax-Free Weekend shopping set to begin

Whether you’re in need of book bags, blackboard chalk or bell-bottom pants, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on those and certain other items during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year, the sales tax holiday is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.

The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach bags with book bags, Texas’ sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on the supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Hegar said. “As a dad to three young children, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Lists of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

This year, shoppers will save an estimated $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.

Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.